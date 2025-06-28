ContestsEvents
This Day in Top 40 History: June 28

June 28 is a special day in Top 40 history, and it's time to find out why. You'll find popular songs that made the Top 40 list, significant music industry…

Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips accepts certificate from Amanda Mochan and Mike Janela of Guinness World Records on stage
June 28 is a special day in Top 40 history, and it's time to find out why. You'll find popular songs that made the Top 40 list, significant music industry events, and unforgettable recordings and performances. Music has gone through a lot to get where it is right now. Check out the facts below to discover the events that make this day important in music history. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

No matter the genre, these hits from June 28 have influenced Top 40 artists across the music industry:

  • 1975: With their fourth studio album titled One of These Nights, the Eagles had their first hit. The album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 25 on this day and scored the group three Top 10 singles.
  • 1980: Paul McCartney's live version of “Coming Up,” which he recorded with Wings, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is a rare accomplishment for a live song recording.

Cultural Milestones

June 28 also features a few cultural milestones that have left a mark on the music landscape, including bands that overcame their differences and broke world records:

  • 2005: Opening the BET Awards ceremony with an unexpected performance, the Fugees reunited for a performance that lasted 12 minutes. During their set, the group performed popular hits, such as “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”
  • 2012: The Flaming Lips set a new Guinness World Record for the most live shows in different cities within 24 hours, with eight performances on this day. Previously, Jay-Z held the record at seven shows in 24 hours.
  • 2016: Scotty Moore, the original guitarist for Elvis Presley, died at the age of 84. He was the last surviving member of Elvis's Blue Moon Boys band.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This recording session and final performance have left a lasting impression on Top 40 musicians and fans:

  • 1968: At EMI Studios in London, The Beatles began the recording session for “Good Night,” which would appear as the final track on their eponymous album The Beatles. It took the band several takes to complete the session, rolling it over into the next day.
  • 1986: At London's Wembley Stadium, Wham! put on their final performance in front of 72,000 fans. To the audience's delight, Elton John and Simon Le Bon made surprise appearances.

These milestones, recordings, hits, and significant moments from June 28 have made an impact on Top 40 history. Use the information you've learned to get out there and make an impression on a music lover you know.

