Say “I Do” With Lace & Veil

At Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique, they will be holding an "I do hour" every other Tuesday from 5-7 pm. This will showcase their beautiful wedding gowns and a wedding…

Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique
At Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique, they will be holding an "I do hour" every other Tuesday from 5-7 pm. This will showcase their beautiful wedding gowns and a wedding vendor. From the moment you step through their doors, you'll notice a stunning range that spans from timeless gowns to modern, sleek silhouettes. If you're seeking a boutique that respects individuality, embraces your vision, and treats you like a VIP every step of the way, then Lace and Veil is the perfect place for you. Say "yes" to the perfect dress and the perfect day. Click here to learn more.

