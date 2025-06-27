Ed Sheeran’s Entire Closet Is Just One T-Shirt on Repeat

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Ed Sheeran performs at Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Most celebrities flaunt closets packed with designer outfits and red carpet-ready fits. But not Ed Sheeran.

In a recent TikTok, the singer gave fans a peek into his surprisingly simple wardrobe—and it turns out, the pop star has a very specific fashion formula.

"This is my wardrobe,” Sheeran begins, panning across a lineup of nearly identical plain white T-shirts, each hanging neatly on wooden hangers. “This is basically the T-shirt I wear to be on stage, and when I finish on stage, and I go out, I wear this T-shirt.”

Sounds repetitive? Not to Ed. He continued his tour: “And when I have my day off and I’m trying to chill out, I wear this, which is always very important.”

He wasn’t done.

“Sometimes if I’m actually going to be really really fancy, if I’m really fancy and I want to go out for a nice dinner, I wear this T-shirt.”

And if he’s visiting a school or writing music in the studio? Yep, same shirt. “Spaghetti bolognese, but you might spill it — it’ll be good,” he joked.

Loading TikTok...

TikTok users couldn’t resist hopping on the joke.

“Omg so many different shirts I wouldn’t even know which one to choose,” one fan laughed. “Your style is on point, man! Love the versatility in your wardrobe,” added another.

Even TikTok’s official account chimed in with: “was hoping to see your fav clothes to scroll TikTok in 😢”

While Ed’s everyday fashion screams low-maintenance, he has dressed up when needed—though not without help.

He once called Elton John for advice on what to wear to the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

“He’s been slagging off my boring wardrobe for years,” Ed told The Sun. “I’m not really a fashion guy but I’ve had to start to show an interest – he loves it.”

Sheeran ended up rocking a colorful Versace blazer. “Elton approved — it’s very him. I actually feel pretty good in it… I’d feel less comfortable in an ordinary suit. It’s easier being in this.”

Whether he’s performing, chilling, eating pasta, or being “fancy,” Ed Sheeran proves you don’t need a walk-in closet to have a signature style. Just a drawer full of white tees—and a sense of humor.

Ed Sheeran
Kayla MorganEditor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
