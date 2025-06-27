Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” Hits New Milestone at 53 Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

ContestsEvents
Queen Quadri
Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

After 53 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, "Pink Pony Club" stands as Chappell Roan's most successful track to date. The hit sits at No. 11, just shy of its peak position at No. 4.

And it's just not the Hot 100. The song also shows its strength across multiple Billboard charts. It rose to No. 4 on Digital Song Sales, while holding steady at No. 11 on Radio Songs. On the Streaming Songs Chart, it maintains the No. 16 spot.

This run breaks the record set by her previous hit "Good Luck, Babe!" which stayed on the charts for 52 weeks. While "Pink Pony Club" was featured in her highly successful debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, she released her single "Good Luck, Babe!" after that to mark a new era for her music.

Now, the singer has two tracks that have managed to stay on Billboard's main chart for a full year. According to Forbes, "Pink Pony Club" looks like it will remain for weeks or even months longer, as it currently sits just one space below the top 10."

Roan's path to success wasn't quick. Released in 2020, the song didn't really take off until 2025 when she performed it in an electrifying set at the Grammy Awards show. She won the award for Best New Artist, and the track skyrocketed up the charts after being pushed to radio.

Week after week, the numbers tell the story. "Pink Pony Club" has a strong presence in three vital Billboard rankings, including Streaming Songs, Radio Songs, and Digital Sales, keeping it firmly entrenched on the Hot 100.

The track still rules pop radio. It's made its mark across formats, with a strong No. 12 position on the Adult Contemporary chart. While most songs start to slip after a year on the Hot 100, this track defies that trend. Current data points to more staying power ahead.

From indie roots to chart success, Roan's rise continues. Her work on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess consistently produces hits that stick. Other notable tracks from the record include "After Midnight," "Coffee," and "Red Wine Supernova."

