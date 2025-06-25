Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Derek
Get To Know Derek:
Derek is ready for his forever home!
Playful Derek loves to play with female dogs in playgroup, and he is a very respectful boy with the ladies. This debonair dog is 5 years old, 62 pounds, and super smart. During the Pick Me! SC adoption event, which continues through Saturday (June 28), Derek can be adopted to a loving home for $0.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
