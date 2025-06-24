Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Returns to UK No. 1 while Sabrina Carpenter Sets Album Record

Back at the summit of the UK Singles Chart, "Ordinary" marks its 13th week at No. 1. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet sets a new milestone, staying in the top five of the UK Official Albums Chart for 43 straight weeks.

This is all happening while MK celebrates his highest charting single yet on the Top 40 with his collab with Chrystal on "Dior." "Thank you, UK. This is crazy! I didn't expect this at all, I appreciate it so much!" said MK to Official Charts.

"Dior" by MK and Chrystal shot up the charts. The track jumped 12 spots, landing at No. 5. This marks the Michigan DJ and producer's best chart showing yet and his third time in the UK Top 10.

The track "Ordinary" pushed Carpenter's "Manchild" to second place. At 13 weeks on top, Warren now holds the record for a U.S. solo act's longest-running hit on the UK chart history. The previous mark stood since 1955, when Slim Whitman spent 11 weeks at No. 1.

Just one more week would tie Warren with Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" at 14 weeks. No other song in the 2020s has stayed at No. 1 this long.

You can also see some fresh tracks debuting on the chart. Olivia Dean's "Nice To Each Other" reached No. 16, while Lola Young's "One Thing" hit No. 18. Young's new album, I'm Only F-king Myself, is set to drop on September 19.

Even BTS member J-Hope made the week's highest new entry at No. 30 with "Killin' It Girl" featuring GloRilla. A dance craze also brought The Black Eyed Peas back to the charts. Their 2009 hit "Rock That Body" re-entered the Top 40 for the first time in 15 years, driven by 6 million new social media posts.