This Day in Top 40 History: June 20

From hit songs and band milestones to lucrative performances and the births and deaths of notable artists, June 20 has been a significant date in Top 40 history, contributing memorable moments that have shaped the music industry. Continue reading to learn why and for some interesting facts about this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Mariah Carey and Neil Young can add these June 20 events to their achievements:

1975: Tonight's the Night, Neil Young's sixth studio album and one of Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, debuted. While Young recorded the album in 1973, its release was delayed for two years.

Cultural Milestones

These influential Top 40 cultural milestones occurred decades apart on June 20:

1969: The Newport Pop Festival was launched at what is now a part of California State University, Northridge. Jimi Hendrix headlined the show and was paid $125,000, the largest sum paid to an artist for a single set at that time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some artists recorded songs and performed concerts on June 20 that have helped shape the music you love:

1969: David Bowie recorded "Space Oddity" at Trident Studios in London, marking a shift in the musician's sound. He released the song just days before the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These music icons were either born or died on June 20:

1942: Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson was born in Inglewood, California, at Centinela Hospital Medical Center. He was the oldest of three children born to Audrey Neva and Murry Wilson.

