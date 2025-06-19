SZA Pushes Past Anxiety to Dazzle on Record-Breaking Tour With Kendrick Lamar

The Minneapolis opener of SZA and Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour shattered records. The stadium was packed with 47,354 fans, bringing in $9.1 million — the highest-grossing concert ever for hip-hop.

During her chat with Chapell Roan on the Interview Magazine, SZA expressed, "It was terrifying to wonder what was going to happen to me next, because every second felt like I was dying. Every time I had to go on stage, every time I had to get on a carpet, I'd have full-on panic attacks. But now it's like, 'I'm kind of curious where this is going to go.

The "Snooze" singer admitted doubts about her star power next to her co-performer. "Same thing with the Kendrick tour. Everybody's going to see Kendrick. I don't even know if I have anything to show these people that's exciting and new. But I'm just like 'F**k it, I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty," she said.

Stadiums across four continents will host shows for the Grand National Tour through August. Stars like Playboi Carti and Baby Keem have dropped in. Justin Bieber and Doja Cat also made surprise appearances that sent crowds wild.

Social media lit up with praise for SZA's impact. One fan asked, "Why is sza downplaying the fact that without her, Kendrick wouldn't even be doing stadiums, n no that's not me hating cuz ima fan of kendrick but cmon now... Drake wasn't lying when he said 'sza got you wiped down'" wrote one fan on X.

Another added: "She's half the fun of the concert. It genuinely wouldn't be as special if she wasn't there."

The singer found her way through fear with meditation. "Now it's just like, 'F*** it. I don't have anything else to do, and I want to see where this door is going to lead,'" she said.

At the Inglewood show, her long-time friend Lizzo joined her on stage. "We've been friends since, like, 2013, but it was very organic and very random," SZA shared about their bond while expressing she "might even have a fear of making new friends."

After conquering American venues, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will head to European stadiums in July. The tour ends with Kendrick's two massive solo shows in Australia in December.