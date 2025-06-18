Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Belle
Belle was just moved to the adoption wing, and she is a sweetheart. She is 4 years old, 47 pounds, and likes other dogs. This girl just wants to be loved and go on walks where she can sniff everything in her path. Belle is a good girl and ready for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $35.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
