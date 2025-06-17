Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto Shows Smash Sales Records as StubHub Sees Huge Jump

Ticket sales shot up at StubHub for Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour stops at Rogers Centre. Toronto now ranks in the top five cities for the tour's ticket count.

The rush hit Thursday, June 12, when Drake and Kai Cenat pushed back their planned stream, StubHub wrote on X, "KENDRICK LAMAR PERFORMS LIVE IN TORONTO TONIGHT. Ticket demand is spiking on StubHub — Toronto just became one of the 5 best-selling cities on the tour based on total tickets sold."

KENDRICK LAMAR PERFORMS LIVE IN TORONTO TONIGHT. 👀 Ticket demand is spiking on StubHub — Toronto just became one of the top 5 best-selling cities on the tour based on total tickets sold…



and the shows haven’t even started. pic.twitter.com/Icgz1ZXXuZ — StubHub (@StubHub) June 12, 2025

SZA also joins the two-night spectacle as his co-headliner, adding to the string of broken records across North America. At the tour's start in Minneapolis, 47,000 fans packed in, bringing $9 million. That opening set broke a new record as the highest-grossing concert of all time for hip-hop shows, as noted in Hot New Hip Hop.

Then came Atlanta. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was packed with 45,000 people, setting another record for single-night hip-hop stadium crowds, even when Pearl James was playing across town.

Toronto's buzz grew stronger due to the ongoing beef between Lamar and local star Drake. Their back-and-forth led to three tracks that took off: "Euphoria," "Family Matters," and "Not Like Us."

Success keeps finding Lamar off-stage, too. He's now the first rap artist in history with over 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. His latest album, GNX, pulled 44 million streams on its first day, recording the biggest hip-hop launch this year.

From April to June 2025, the Grand National Tour will visit 21 massive venues. Los Angeles and Toronto needed extra shows due to quick sellouts.

Along with Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, GNX earned Lamar both Album of the Year and Video of the Year honors at the BET Awards 2025 this June. After wrapping up in North America, he'll take the show to Australian crowds this summer.