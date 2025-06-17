Beyoncé Writing Memoir After Mother’s Book Success

Beyoncé has begun writing about her life, drawing inspiration from her mother Tina Knowles' recent success as a writer. "Beyoncé is quietly writing a memoir after being inspired by her mother's book," a source told The Daily Mail.

At 42, the star steps away from her usual strict image control. Major publishers are interested in the book, which may reveal untold stories from her twenty years in the music industry and her husband's previous allegations of infidelity. The writing marks a shift for someone who rarely speaks about private matters.

One key moment the book might address is the aftermath of the 2014 Met Gala. TMZ paid $250,000 for a security video showing Solange Knowles in an elevator clash with Jay-Z, and the exact reason for this altercation has never been officially discussed.

Jay-Z finally admitted to The New York Times Style Magazine in 2017 about their struggles. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused," he said. He also mentioned that therapy helped him see his actions clearly.

Both artists express their feelings through their songs. Beyoncé's 2016 album, Lemonade, spoke of betrayal, while Jay-Z's 2017 release 4:44 shared his side of the story. The music became their means of processing pain.

The star wasn't happy with Becoming Beyoncé, an unauthorized 2015 book about her life. Last year, she made her views clear to GQ: "It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

According to the insider, she felt the book didn't portray her accurately, so she's going to bare it all in her words through her memoir. There is no official release date for the said memoir yet. While writing, she keeps busy with the Cowboy Carter tour, where her kids and mom often join her on stage.