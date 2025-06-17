Aimee Lou Wood Was Told to Go on a Shopping Spree After ‘The White Lotus’

When Aimee Lou Wood joined the cast of The White Lotus season 3, she was probably expecting a few things: sun, drama, a whole lot of Thai food, maybe a suspicious death or two. What she wasn’t expecting? A fashion intervention.

According to Wood, shortly after filming the critically and commercially successful show, her agent politely (but firmly) suggested she... go shopping. Not in a “grab a coffee and pick up a new lip cardigan” kind of way. No, this was a full-blown Eat Pray Upgrade Your Wardrobe kind of task.

Aimee Lou Wood Advised to Purchase a Whole New Wardrobe

In a recent interview with People, Wood revealed that her agent advised her to go on a shopping spree (A problem we’d all love to have). She said, “[My agent] was like, ‘Why are you wearing these clothes?’ I came in and I looked so scruffy, and she was like, ‘Maybe you should just go and have a shopping spree,’ and it will probably feel really fun and good, but I usually just spend my money on such silly...It's always novelty household things.”

The Sex Education actress revealed that she mostly spends her money on “cute things that are just quite pointless,” like “tiny miniature toy mice that I think are sweet.” But, thanks to her agent, she’s now “looking forward to maybe a shopping spree soon, because it is really cool when you can do that.”

Wood also shared that she recalled purchasing her first big item, which was an Apple Macbook.

Wood’s Spending Habits

Wood’s The White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger did reveal that the actress is generous, and she once treated him and his fiancée, Abby Champion, to a meal: “She just took Abby [Champion] and I out for a very nice dinner when we were out in London and she bought it. She did the old, I'm going to the bathroom trick and paid for the bill.”