Matching Font Style Gets Fans Talking About Swift and Carpenter Team-Up

Sharp-eyed fans spotted matching text styles across Taylor Swift's website and Sabrina Carpenter's album reveal. The identical fonts popped up just as Carpenter shared news about her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, on social media.

On Wednesday, June 11, Sabrina posted two pictures on her Instagram to announce her next project with the caption, "My new album, 'Man's Best Friend', is out on August 29, 2025. I can't wait for it to be yours x. Pre-order now."

Taylor Swift's website switched its look to match Carpenter's "Manchild" text design. Fans noticed the switch came sixty minutes before she announced the album, and went wild with theories.

Speaking about the "You Belong With Me" singer in an exclusive interview with Variety last year, Sabrina said, "She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend." So, this suspected collaboration isn't very far-fetched.

The 26-year-old opened up about Swift's music industry wisdom. "It's so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I'm close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can't just ask the internet," she spilled during her chat with Variety.

"We're always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, 'Maybe I'll get on Twitter and say something about this,' I'm always like, 'Maybe I'll write a song instead.'"

Their bond extends beyond supporting each other's music into genuine friendship. At parties and events, the two stick close. They also share their works-in-progress and swap feedback on unfinished tracks.

Taylor Nation, Swift's team, used identical lettering for summer merchandise posts. X users quickly connected these dots, studying the timing between merchandise updates and Carpenter's big reveal.