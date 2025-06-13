Ticket Prices Stir Controversy as Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Kicks Off

Fans split over Jordin Sparks' decision to skip Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour due to high costs. The opening night at SoFi Stadium saw tickets soar to $700.

"Those tickets are expensive, okay? I love her, I love her, but I'm like, they're expensive, [and] I got school to pay for. I'm like, I can't," said Sparks to AP News.

TikTok lit up with reactions to Sparks' comments. "Baby, are you broke? We broke and we still going," fired back one user. Another shot back: "The tickets are not that expensive. I wish people would stop with this narrative."

Not all fans left happy after the SoFi show. "It turned out to be a waste of money," said one ticket holder. "The stadium speakers were pointed directly at our section, making each one of Beyoncé's hits deafeningly loud and distorted."

Some paid top dollar only to find their view blocked by stage equipment. Sound issues plagued sections of the stadium, turning songs into noise. Cold air blasts from vents made matters worse.

The show lasted three hours. Cars float above the crowd. Sparkles rain down from the ceiling. Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter step onto the stage with their mom at key moments.

This marks the star's first step into country music shows. Lights paint the sky while dancers move in perfect sync. Giant screens bring close-ups to the back rows.