This Day in Top 40 History: June 12

There have been many interesting events, cross-genre milestones, and top charting songs on June 12. Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed a baby, and Harry Styles had a special country music artist at his concert in Nashville. Read on to discover more significant events on this day in Top 40 music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Billboard Hot 100 charts were burning on June 12 over the years:

2004: The Billboard Hot 100 featured Usher's "Burn" at No. 1, "I Don't Wanna Know" by Mario Winans featuring Enya and P. Diddy at No. 2, and Beyoncé's "Naughty Girl" at No. 3. Maroon 5's "This Love" fell from No. 5. the previous week to No. 7.

"OMG" by Usher featuring will.i.am debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Former chart-toppers "Break Your Heart" by Taio Crux featuring Ludacris and "Nothin'On You" by B.o.B. featuring Bruno Mars dropped to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. 2021: Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" burst onto the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 2. Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" entered the chart at No. 4, and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which held the top spot for four weeks in April and May 2020, sat at No. 17 after 78 weeks on the chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From the Bonnaroo Music Festival to Taylor Swift's country music tour, June 12 saw an interesting mix of musical genres:

2014: Mega pop star Taylor Swift, formerly a successful country music artist, wrapped up her The Red Tour in Singapore. This tour broke the all-time revenue record for a solo country artist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Transformational events in the Top 40 music industry on June 12 include:

2002: BMG Music announced it would acquire the remaining stake in Zomba Music Group, the company that helped launch the careers of Britney Spears and 'N Sync. BMG already had artists such as Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, and the Dave Matthews Band on is roster.

