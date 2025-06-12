Drake Sets Billboard Record With 400 Weeks in Hot 100 Top 10, Plans European Tour

Setting a new music industry mark, Drake is now the only artist to have spent 400 consecutive weeks in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10. His track "Nokia" keeps climbing the charts, now sitting strong at No.10 in its 16th week.

The "God's Plan" singer hit this milestone this June during an outstanding run. Just weeks ago, he pushed past The Beatles' long-standing record for the most weeks on the Billboard 200, clocking over 3,346 weeks.

According to HipHopDX, "The record emphasizes Drake's chart dominance over the last decade."

Drake's albums also dominate the charts. Take Care ran 578 weeks on the Billboard 200, while Nothing Was the Same stuck around for 505 weeks. Views kept its spot for up to 411 weeks.

With his 14th top album, he's tied with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift. Now he's just five albums shy of catching The Beatles' 19. His singles success matches Michael Jackson's, with 13 No. 1 hits for male artists.

After six years away, the Canadian singer is heading back to Europe. His $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU Tour run will kick off next month with three special shows at London's Wireless Festival. You'll get to see new themes each night, with PARTYNEXTDOOR joining in and local British acts taking the stage.

Due to the high ticket demand, Drake is being generous by adding more shows to the current lineup. Two extra stops in Birmingham and Manchester have been added for July 23 and 28. And it's not ending in the UK. The tour will continue through September, hitting Paris, Milan, Berlin, and other big cities.

Come October, Drake is set to perform for fans in Australia and New Zealand before wrapping it all up with a brag-worthy finale back in Los Angeles.

To top it off, two more of his just went Diamond. "Hold On, We're Going Home" and "Best I Ever Had" sold over 10 million copies each. This pushed him past a total of 500 million RIAA-certified units, another first for any musician in history.