ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Leo

Get To Know Leo: Leo loves the ladies! Volunteer favorite Leo walks well on a leash and loves to play with female dogs. He is loving and affectionate and, as…

Cody
LeoNicole Simons for FOTAS Aiken

Get To Know Leo:

Leo loves the ladies!

Volunteer favorite Leo walks well on a leash and loves to play with female dogs. He is loving and affectionate and, as you can see, extremely handsome. Leo is 2 years old, 50 pounds, athletic, and very active. His adoption fee is $35.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Wet Nose Wednesday Dalton
Local NewsWet Nose Wednesday: Meet DaltonCody
Wet Nose Wednesday Niles
Local NewsWet Nose Wednesday: Meet NilesCody
Wet Nose Wednesday Huey
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet HueyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect