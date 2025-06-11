Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Leo
Get To Know Leo:
Leo loves the ladies!
Volunteer favorite Leo walks well on a leash and loves to play with female dogs. He is loving and affectionate and, as you can see, extremely handsome. Leo is 2 years old, 50 pounds, athletic, and very active. His adoption fee is $35.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
