The Weeknd Drops “Baptized in Fear” Video, Wraps Up Musical Chapter

Abel Tesfaye just dropped his latest video for “Baptized in Fear” on Friday, June 7. In the clip, he sings alone in a dark, empty church with stone walls rising…

The Weeknd performs onstage at the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Abel Tesfaye just dropped his latest video for "Baptized in Fear" on Friday, June 7. In the clip, he sings alone in a dark, empty church with stone walls rising up like stone giants.

Speaking about possibly retiring from his music career with Variety, the artist said, "Everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it's been mastered," said Tesfaye, as noted "No one's gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I'm not gonna do it better than what it is right now. I think I've overcome every challenge as this persona, and that's why I'm really excited about this film."

The new track comes from Hurry Up Tomorrow, his latest album out since January 31. The video also includes scenes from the movie of the same name, Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega in key roles.

His words cut through the darkness with lyrics like: "I've been baptized in fear, my dear / Like Paul, I'm the chief of sin," as seen in Rolling Stone

This latest album concludes a trilogy of connected albums. It follows After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). You can now stream or buy the film version.

The public rushed to watch as soon as the music for "Baptized in Fear" dropped on YouTube, with thousands of comments under the video in just a few hours. One fan wrote, "Some artists drop music. The Weeknd drops atmospheres," as shared by UPI.

This release comes just months after "Drive," another video starring Jenna Ortega, hit screens in April. As his final work as The Weeknd, it marks the end. The artist steps away from a name that shaped music for years.

