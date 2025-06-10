Jennie’s Solo Album ‘Ruby’ Makes Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2025

Rolling Stone magazine added Blackpink star Jennie's first solo album, Ruby, to their "Best Albums of 2025 So Far" list on June 5, making her the only K-pop artist to make the list.

"The quick-moving Ruby leans heavily into the ideas that dominated R&B-leaning pop in the '00s and '10s, sometimes updating them in intriguing fashion. If there's any artist whose specter hangs over the album, it's Rihanna," noted Rolling Stone.

The album, with its 15 tracks, sits next to major releases like Lady Gaga's Mayhem, Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and Playboi Carti's Music on Complex's list of "The Best Albums of 2025 So Far."

Complex magazine praised the album's musical depth. "Ruby puts Jennie's sound on display. Tracks like "Like Jennie" are catchy pop perfection, showcasing the artist's verified performance abilities, while ballads like "Twin" display a softer, more vulnerable side and prove her vocal abilities," wrote Shinnie Park in Complex's review.

Beyond the music, Jennie released seven high-production and visually striking music videos for Ruby tracks, clearly showing off her K-pop background. She also took charge of the album's entire production, collaborating with stars such as Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis on select songs.

"Ruby, released in March as the Blackpink member's first full-length solo album, takes its name from Jennie's middle name. According to OA Entertainment, the album is inspired by Shakespeare's "As You Like It" and carries themes of "birth, love, faith, and pinnacle," as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

Among all K-pop stars, including her fellow Blackpink members and BTS, only Jennie earned spots on both Rolling Stone and Complex's top albums lists this year.

Starting July 5, Blackpink is hitting the road. Their world tour begins at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi, before traveling to North America, Europe, and Japan.