Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘Luther’ Breaks All-Time Record on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

The unstoppable "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA has just shattered Billboard's record for the longest No. 1 position ever on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track has held the top spot for 23 consecutive weeks, surpassing the previous records since the chart's inception in 1958.

This run knocked off their solo songs that held the same record in the past. Kendrick Lamar's own "Not Like Us" ruled the chart for 22 weeks, while SZA's "Kill Bill" had blazed through 21 weeks at number one during its 2022-2023 streak.

The latest statistics, as noted in Billboard, paint a clear picture of dominance. In the week of May 23 to 29, "Luther" streams exceeded 16.5 million in the U.S., sold 1,500 digital copies, and garnered 57.5 million radio airplay listeners.

The track's success spans multiple Billboard charts. It also tops the Hot Rap Songs chart and sits strong at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after a 13-week reign at the No. 1 position.

On stage, the numbers tell an even bigger story. Their Grand National Tour stop at Seattle's Lumen Field drew 60,941 fans. The show brought in $14.811 million, setting a new bar for hip-hop concert earnings.

Luther's new record has now left other giants in its wake. Other notable toppers of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart include Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (20 weeks), his collaboration with Jack Harlow on "Industry Baby" (18 weeks), and Drake ft Wizkid and Kylas "One Dance" (18 weeks).

As summer kicks in, they'll wrap up their North American shows through June. Then it's off to Europe in July, with stops planned for packed venues in London, Rome, Stockholm, and Warsaw.