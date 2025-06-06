ContestsEvents
The Ultimate Pride After Party

Alex Cauthren
Modjeska
AUGUSTA, it’s almost time! The ULTIMATE PRIDE AFTER PARTY is coming to Modjeska on June 28th. Guess who's slaying the stage? The ICONIC Kylie Sonique Love! HD 98.3 listeners can grab tickets NOW on Eventbrite. The first one hundred Meet & Greet holders get in early at 9:30 pm. The show starts at 11 pm, and it’s gonna be legendary. Click here for tickets and more information.

Alex CauthrenEditor
