Alex Warren’s New Album ‘You’ll Be Alright, Kid’ Coming July 18, 2025: Hits and and Tour Details Announced

Rising star Alex Warren plans to drop his 21-track record, You'll Be Alright, Kid, this summer through Atlantic Records. The album features his chart-topping "Ordinary" and a new collaboration with Jelly Roll titled "Bloodline."

He announced the drop on his Instagram by posting the album's cover art - a picture of him lying on the grass staring at the camera, with the caption, "You'll Be Alright Kid, out 7/18. The complete album, 21 songs."

His hit "Ordinary" has stood firm at No. 1 in the UK Singles chart for 11 straight weeks, a record unmatched by any US male solo artist since Slim Whitman's "Rosie Marie in 1955. The success of "Ordinary" is evident in its numbers: 495 million plays on Spotify and a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I only know how to write sad songs or love songs because that's kind of my two things," Warren said in an interview with SPIN. The new release builds on songs from his first chapter, adding ten fresh tracks.

Warren worked with songwriters Cal Shapiro and Mags Duval, while Adam Yaron crafted the sound behind the desk. According to a Billboard press release, the album will be split into two discs.

Side one features "Eternity," "The Outside," "First Time on Earth," and seven new tracks. The second half retains all tracks from the first chapter, featuring crowd favorites "Burning Down" and "Catch My Breath."

"Bloodline," his collab with Jelly Roll, debuted at No. 9 on the US Spotify chart, pulling over 1 million streams on its first day. B.K. Barone directed its striking castle-and-knights video clip.

With 1.4 billion plays to his name, Warren breaks new ground. His rise with "Ordinary" marks him as 2025's first solo male act to grab a debut Hot 100 crown.

Starting June 4 in San Francisco, he hit the road for his Cheaper Than Therapy Tour. The trek spans 23 stops across North America, including performances at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.