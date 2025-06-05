Tate McRae Drops New Single for Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Soundtrack

Atlantic Records just released "Just Keep Watching," Tate McRae's latest track for the F1: THE MOVIE soundtrack. The song was released ahead of June 27, when the entire album drops and the film opens in theaters.

Ryan Tedder and Tyler Spry produced the track. Bardia Zeinali directed the striking music video, which showcases McRae in the Formula 1 racing world, as she moves between F1 gear, racing tires, and neck-training equipment used by pro drivers. It just reflects the high-energy theme of the song.

As Maxim describes it, "We first see the sweaty Maxim Hot 100 star in a sheer top contorting her body to evoke the shape of surrounding racing slicks before another sequence shows McRae dressed in a form-fitted black outfit that Uproxx points out as a subtle nod to the transformation of Olivia Newton-John's Sandy from naive schoolgirl to 1950s dream girl in Grease."

Since its May 30 release, the video has been viewed over 4.3 million times and shot to number 4 on YouTube's Trending page.

Brad Pitt takes the lead role in F1: The Movie, with co-star Lewis Hamilton adding real racing know-how. Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski sits in the director's chair for this Warner Bros. production, scheduled to premiere in theaters worldwide on June 27.

The accompanying soundtrack, F1 THE ALBUM, features big names, including Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, Doja Cat, Mr. Eazi, Madison Beer, Myke Towers, and Burna Boy, who have all contributed tracks.

This soundtrack joins Atlantic Records' big hits. They've put out music for Barbie (2023), Twisters (2024), and The Greatest Showman (2017). F1 THE ALBUM packs 17 songs from artists across all kinds of music styles.

McRae won't slow down after this. Her Miss Possessive Tour also kicked off this June with her first show at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. During this run, she'll perform at 61 shows across two continents from June to November 2025, with the final date at the Acrisure Arena in California.