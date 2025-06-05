Shawn Mendes Announces 20-City Tour Through Europe and North America in 2025

Shawn Mendes is hitting the road again to celebrate a decade in music. Starting August 5, he will take the stage at TAURON Arena in Kraków, Poland, as part of his On The Road Again Tour. The shows commemorate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Handwritten, with stops planned across two continents.

Shawn's On The Road Again Tour spans twenty venues, twelve in Europe and eight in North America. MARO and Lubiana will start the shows in Europe, while Eddie Benjamin steps up for the North American dates.

"I came across MARO's music a few years ago and she became one of my favorite artists. Tbh I'm pretty beside myself that she'll be joining us. Same with @lubiana_k, she just blows me away and just embodies everything as an artist I stand behind. And finally this unbelievably talented and humble human being & my brother @eddiebenjamin will be joining in North Americ a," wrote Mendes on Instagram as he announced the upcoming tour.

In Europe, fans can catch him performing at iconic music halls like London's O2 Arena. The Amsterdam Ziggo Dome will host another of his shows. Between his tour schedules, Mendes is also slated to join six festivals, including Hungary's Sziget and Munich's Superbloom.

The North American run starts on September 25 at Boston's TD Garden. Shawn's music will also fill the air at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, Montreal's Bell Centre, and a night under the stars at New York's Forest Hills Stadium. The show will finally wrap up on October 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Want tickets to see Shawn Mendes live? Presale tickets went on sale on June 4 at 10 am in every city, but you can still join the general sale beginning on June 6.

Before this tour, Mendes rocked the stages at Lollapalooza events across Latin America. His voice carried through festivals in India, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil earlier this year.