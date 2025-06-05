Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Split: ‘It Feels Final This Time’

Well, Coldplay did warn us, “Nobody said it was easy.” But we didn’t expect Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson to call it quits after nearly eight years of low-key coupledom. According to an insider, the breakup “feels final this time.” Which sounds like the emotional equivalent of a Coldplay bridge: quiet, devastating, and would make you reach for the box of tissues in your nightstand.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Break Up for Good

As reported by People, the couple, who were first romantically linked in 2017, split up after an eight-year on-and-off-again relationship. However, this time, it seems to be off for good. One insider said, “It feels final this time.”

The pair also sparked engagement rumors in 2020, although a source claimed that they had “actually been engaged for years” but “in no rush to get married.”

Breakup rumors began to swirl around the couple in August 2024, but a representative for the actress said they were “happily together.” A sentiment seconded by a source who confirmed, “Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.”

Relationship Over for a Long Time

A different source claimed that the “relationship has been over for a long time,” according to the Daily Mail. The insider mentioned that the pair “just haven't been able to figure out how to make it official.” They also added that Johnson wanted to make the relationship work because “she loved him so much and loved his kids so much.”

However, with the constant breakup and makeup, the source claimed that “sometimes things would work when they were away from each other, while they were working because absence makes the heart grow fonder, but then they'd get back together and little things just kept adding up to where they weren't right for each other anymore.”

The Materialists actress is also “devastated that she isn't going to be around his kids as much anymore but wants them to know that she is always there for them.”