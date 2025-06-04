Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Dalton
Get To Know Dalton:
Four-year-old Dalton is ready when you are!
Blond boy Dalton is a fun dog to be around. He is super playful and his tail is always wagging. He is also a star in playgroup and becoming a staff and volunteer favorite. Four years old, 44 pounds, and active, Dalton arrived as a stray. But he is ready to find a loving home and become a TERRIFIC canine companion.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
