This Day in Top 40 History: June 4

Pop music fans will always associate June 4 with number one hits from top and emerging artists. It was also a day filled with memorable cultural happenings and industry achievements. Let us examine some of the most notable occurrences throughout the years that have characterized the pop music scene on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic pop songs by renowned artists ascended to the top of the charts, reflecting the evolving tastes of music enthusiasts.

: Percy Sledge's "When a Man Loves a Woman" held the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100. The single, a soulful rendition, is a classic and much beloved for its beautiful lyrics. 1967 : The Beatles started a 23-week reign atop the UK album chart with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. This revolutionary album didn't simply redefine rock and pop—it sat atop charts around the world, reaching No.1 in the US, Australia, Canada, and West Germany. It's frequently credited as one of the greatest albums ever recorded.

Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of four weeks. The song spent a total of 15 non-consecutive weeks at the top and was one of the biggest comebacks to the industry by the artist. She also bagged two GRAMMY Awards for the song. 2019: Jay-Z became the first hip-hop billionaire, Forbes announced. With investments in fashion companies, sports management firm Roc Nation, Uber, and as co-owner of the music platform Tidal, his "conservative" net worth estimate exceeded $1 billion (£789 million), a milestone not only for him but for the entire hip-hop genre.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 4 has also been a day of noteworthy performances and recordings by artists that have added to the diversity of pop music history.

Blondie, Talking Heads, and other up-and-coming bands' performances were made into live recordings at CBGB in New York City. The recordings sealed the emerging new wave that would shape pop music in the coming years. 1984: Bruce Springsteen released his original album Born in the U.S.A on this day. It turned out to be the best-selling album of 1985 in the U.S. Seven singles from the album made it to the Top 10 list, including the title track and "Dancing in the Dark."