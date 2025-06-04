Taylor Swift Gets Her Music Back, Puts Reputation Re-Recording on Hold

Taylor Swift now owns all her original music, including six albums, but won't rush to re-record her 2017 release Reputation. She announced it by posting on her Instagram with the caption, "You Belong With me. Letter on my site," referencing her hit song with the title.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words. All of the music I've ever made...now belongs...to me," wrote Swift in the letter posted on her website.

The acquisition concludes a struggle that started in June 2019 when her music manager, Scooter Braun, bought her former label, Big Machine Records, and gained control of her songs at the same time. In 2020, Braun sold them to Shamrock Capital.

Taylor recently bought them back from Shamrock and has now officially regained ownership of her first six albums, including all associated music videos, concert films, unreleased tracks, and images.

Regarding her 2017 album Reputation, Swift admitted in her letter that she hasn't even "recorded a quarter" of the work. So, the long-awaited Reputation Taylor's Version (Rep TV) is not dropping anytime soon.

True Swifties know that the album is special, born from a fierce spirit that might prove impossible to recreate. Its raw power came from a unique mix of spite and optimism. However, the "Daylight" singer is open to putting out new songs from that era when the time feels right.

So far, she has already released new versions of four past albums: Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. While her debut album's re-recording sits ready, she hasn't shared details about when fans might hear it.

Online reactions to her letter were split between support and disappointment. One fan on X posted: "Taylor Swift doesn't need to release rep tv ever if she doesn't want to, real swifties hear her letter loud and clear!!!! This is her life's work and greatest dream!!! No one, not fans, not the industry, ONLY TAYLOR gets to decide if and when to release her music, her art."