Rihanna’s ‘Friend of Mine’ Soars to #1 on Dance Digital Sales Chart

Queen Quadri
Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

The unstoppable "Friend of Mine" is currently at No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Digital Song Sales chart. This marks the third time Rihanna has claimed the crown on this list.

Crushing the competition, the track beat out new releases from DJ Snake and Kesha, and even a posthumous release from Avicii, who died in 2018, featuring Elle King. This just adds another win to her collection of dance hits, as the music star has now placed 11 songs on this chart.

The song's impact spread like wildfire. It also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Pop Songs chart. According to a Forbes report, that's the highest she has ever ranked on that list.

On the Dance Streaming Songs chart, the hit track climbed to the sixth position. While it didn't make the Hot 100, it topped the Bubbling Under Hot 100 list instead.

"Friend of Mine" now joins Rihanna's other hits, such as her 2016 collab with Calvin Harris, "This Is What You Came For," and "Where Have You Been," released in 2012, as chart-toppers on the Dance Digital Sales chart. An amazing 10 of her 11 tracks on this chart have hit the top 10 spots.

Right now, Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" is still carrying the top spot on the Dance/Pop Songs chart after 14 weeks. Tate McRae's "Revolving Door" holds strong at second place.

Radio stations also keep pushing the song higher up their playlists, as the soundtrack for the latest Smurfs movie. "Friend of Mine" marks Rihanna's first new music since 2022's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

BillboardRihanna
Queen QuadriWriter
