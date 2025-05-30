Lady Gaga Eyes Family Life While Unveiling MAYHEM Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is set to take on two major life chapters in 2025: motherhood and a newly announced world tour. The pop icon, who is engaged to tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, is reportedly more focused than ever on starting a family. According to a close friend, Gaga “is very open about wanting kids” and views motherhood as a top priority, even as she prepares for the demands of a global tour.

“I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga shared. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

The tour — officially titled the MAYHEM Ball Tour — follows a record-breaking performance in Brazil and strong fan demand surrounding her latest album. With a focus on theatricality and arena-sized drama, the tour will give Gaga greater creative control over the production, something she reportedly insisted upon.

While Gaga's live performances are expected to be as immersive and detailed as ever, she's also committed to finding space for her personal life. In a January interview, she expressed her vision for parenting: “It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just want to let my kids find out who they are.”

Her nurturing side has not gone unnoticed. “I'm so excited to have a family, so that's definitely number one,” stated the singer-songwriter. A source added, “When somebody brings a baby around, Gaga will stop everything to fawn over the child and rattle off her own intentions to start a family sooner rather than later.”