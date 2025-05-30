Benson Boone Drops ‘American Heart’ Album, Gets Ready for Sold-Out World Tour

Rising music star Benson Boone will release American Heart through Warner Records on June 20. It features personal home videos. His arena tour starts August 22, and every show is already sold out.

"This album means so much to me. I think it is the best body of work I've ever made," Boone told Variety. He's known for hits like "Beautiful Things" and "Slow It Down."

Three singles fill the track list: "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," "Mystical Magical," and "Momma Song." The latest release shows touching clips of Boone's early years with his family. At just 22, Boone has already opened for Taylor Swift during her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium, and he calls Bruno Mars his dream collaborator.

His first release, Fireworks and Rollerblades, shot to fame with "Beautiful Things." The track earned five platinum records in 2024. It ruled the Billboard Global 200 for seven weeks straight.

Fans will pack iconic spots like Madison Square Garden and the Crypto.com Arena.

Bruno Mars shaped the sound of the new tracks. "It takes me back. Most people my age spent their school days with Bruno's music," Boone said in his Variety chat. He says that American Heart is his best work so far.

Awards keep coming his way. He's up for Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs and won big at the Billboard Music Awards. His hit climbed to second place on the Hot 100, while topping three radio charts.

At the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Boone lit up the stage. His May 26 show of "Mystical Magical" brought out stars Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser.