Public Pushback Puts Strain on Swift-Kelce Romance After Super Bowl

Things have gotten a bit rockey for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl. What started as media hype quickly turned into backlash, and people close to them say the pressure has been tough to handle.

"Taylor has been left devastated by the boos. It was a really shocking moment – especially after she was riding so high following the Eras Tour. She sees herself as a good person who strives to make the best decisions, so to receive a public bashing was quite traumatising," a source told The News.

At 35, both stars must now strike a tricky balance. Their teams worry about protecting their separate brands and career success. The attention keeps getting intense, and it's not all positive.

Some critics point fingers at Kelce's game stats, blaming the recent dips in his performance on time spent with Taylor, and going to her shows. All sparked tension between their advisors behind the scenes.

"It's been a blow to them both, and it's put pressure on them to split things up, work-wise. Travis has been criticized for not giving the team his full attention amid his high-publicity romance with Taylor. It suddenly feels like the tide is turning, and both will be advised to protect their own individual brands – at whatever cost," said another source to The News.

Their teams now clash over public appearances. "This has triggered some awkward conversations between their teams about when they should appear in public and how they should act, which doesn't feel romantic to either of them."

Insiders say Taylor might step back from the spotlight for a bit. Meanwhile, rumors of a rift with her former friend, Blake Lively, are adding to her stress.

Yet through the storm, both are still committed to the relationship. People close to them watch with hope as they work through this rough patch together.