Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Niles

Get To Know Niles:

Two-month-old puppy, Niles, needs a loving home!

His brother was adopted on Saturday, so Niles is all alone in his kennel, waiting to be adopted.

Niles is a playful pup who was found in a cardboard box, abandoned with his other siblings. He arrived with Demodex, a non-contagious mange that caused him to lose fur in some places. But now he's been treated and his fur is growing back in nicely. He is 10 pounds so far, and we don't think he'll be a big dog. He'll probably be medium-sized (40-45 pounds) when fully grown.

Niles is $35 to adopt.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!