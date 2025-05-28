Justin Bieber Joins SZA Onstage for Surprise ‘Snooze’ Duet at SoFi Stadium Show

On May 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, fans got a shock when Justin Bieber stepped out for a surprise live "Snooze" duet with SZA. The Friday night show, part of SZA's ongoing Grand National Tour, was his first live performance of the chart-topping hit with her, and nobody saw it coming.

The crowd went wild with screams as he walked on stage to perform the song together. Justin dressed in an all-black outfit with a Balenciaga jacket, totally unannounced yet totally unforgettable.

"It was electric," said Mia Carter, a fan who attended, to Face2Face Africa. "Nobody expected Justin to show up—it was the highlight of the night!"

This was a big deal because it was a rare stage moment for Bieber, who hadn't headlined a full concert since September 2022. He has made only a few brief appearances, such as popping up at Don Toliver's show last October or performing "Snooze" solo at the 2024 NHL draft in Toronto.

From the crowd, his wife, Hailey, caught it all on camera and shared bits on her Instagram story with the caption, "My two favorite artists." This stop is just one part of a huge 39-show run with SZA and Kendrick Lamar, which began in April and will run through the end of summer.

If you're wondering where "Snooze" first dropped, it was initially on SZA's 2022 SOS album. Justin later put his spin on it by releasing an acoustic remix in 2023. Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco starred in the music video.

Just a few days before this, Lizzo shocked fans with her surprise visit at SZA's earlier LA performance on May 21. The final night at SoFi Stadium featured Kendrick Lamar bringing out AZ Chile to perform their collaboration "Peekaboo."

This ongoing massive tour supports both Kendrick's fresh GNX album and SZA's expanded SOS Deluxe: Lana release. Stars like Playboi Carti and Kaytranada have also made guest appearances along the way.