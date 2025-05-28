BLACKPINK Announces Dates for ‘DEADLINE’ World Tour

BLACKPINK in your area! The Korean pop girl group is going back on tour, and Blinks are already checking their bank accounts to see if they can afford tickets. This isn’t a false alarm; the DEADLINE World Tour is real, it’s happening, and the dates are finally here!

After setting stages (and hearts) on fire during their Born Pink World Tour, the girls are back and ready to dominate arenas and stadiums. So, get your lightsticks and be ready to yell “Boombayah!”

BLACKPINK Will Kick Off DEADLINE World Tour on October 18

Billboard reported that BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour will kick off on October 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at Kaohsiung National Stadium. The tour will wrap up next year on August 16 in London at Wembley Stadium. Each concert venue will host a two-day show, except for Bangkok, Thailand; Tokyo, Japan; and Queens, NY, where BLACKPINK will perform for three consecutive days. They will also have one-night-only performances in Chicago and Milan, Italy.

DEADLINE World Tour Dates

Oct 18-19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium

Oct. 24-26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium

Nov. 1-2: Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Nov. 22-23: Bulacan, Philippines @ Philippine Arena (Stadium)

Nov. 29-30: Singapore @ National Stadium

Jan. 16-18: Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

Jan. 24-25: Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

July 5-6: Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

July 12-13: Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium

July 18: Chicago @ Soldier Field Stadium

July 22-23: Toronto @ Rogers Stadium

July 26-28: Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 2-3: Paris @ Stade De France

Aug. 6: Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Aug. 9-10: Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic

Aug. 15-16: London @ Wembley Stadium

Reunion World Tour

The tour comes after the members completed their individual solo projects. Lisa made her Hollywood debut with a role in HBO’s acclaimed TV series The White Lotus. She also released a solo album, Alter Ego, which features collaborations with Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalía, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla. Lisa also performed as a soloist at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Rosé also released a solo album titled Rosie. She collaborated with several artists, including Carter Lang, Omer Fedi, and, of course, Bruno Mars. Their song “APT.” became one of the hit songs of 2024. Rosé also appeared in the music video for Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars’ “Fat, Juicy & Wet.”

Jennie, like Lisa and Rosé, also released an album and collaborated with several international artists. Ruby features song collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis. She also performed at Coachella.