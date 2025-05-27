This Day in Top 40 History: May 27

May 27 has proven to be rather significant in the history of pop music in terms of notable No. 1 hits and events. This date has seen the release of many powerful songs and albums that have left their mark on the world of music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There have undoubtedly been many important songs and albums that debuted on May 27:

1967: Aretha Franklin's "Respect" rocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of Franklin's signature songs and an anthem for the civil rights and feminist movements.

The Chi-Lites' timeless ballad "Oh Girl" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was the Chi-Lites' first and only No. 1 song. 2017: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song became a smash hit and a global sensation, tying the record of 16 weeks as the longest No. 1 for a song on that chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 27 has not only been a date of chart success but also a date of events that have positively influenced culture and pop music:

2017: Future and Migos performed at the Blossom Music Centre, drawing nearly 20,000 fans, including the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers. The event highlighted the similarities between hip-hop and pop music as they competed for the same large audience.

