How Maroon 5’s Collaborations Shaped Their Biggest Hits

Since its formation in 1994 under the original name Kara's Flowers, Maroon 5 has remained legitimate in the dynamic and ever-changing music industry, something few bands can hope to achieve. So what's the magic behind their continued success? Chart-topping hits, such as "Animals" contributed to their continued success, but their collaborations with other major names in the music industry have played a significant role in their ongoing triumph.

Let's explore how artists such as Christina Aguilera, Cardi B, and Kendrick Lamar have been key in shaping some of Maroon 5's biggest hits and keeping them at the top of the charts for over two decades.

Maroon 5 Songs — the Creative Process

Maroon 5 has looked beyond what it already knows and kept its mind and soul open to exploring other genres. The group has experimented with funk, dance-pop, soul, and electro-pop, while always adding its own stamp to make it authentically Maroon 5.

The band members work with top-tier producers and songwriters, such as Max Martin, Benny Blanco, Shellback, and Ryan Tedder, to blend sounds, shaping them into something that, while still uniquely Maroon 5, adapts to the flavor of the collaborators.

Speaking about how some collaborations came to be, Adam Levine said simply in an interview with XXL, "I was in Detroit, and they were like, 'Do you wanna be on this record?' I was like, 'Yeah, cool,' and got in the studio right away and sent it off to them."

Maroon 5's Evolution Through Collaboration

The first sound of Maroon 5 was rooted in funk-infused pop-rock. Their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane, sold a staggering 12.41 million units and earned them a GRAMMY for Best New Artist in 2003. At the time, their identity was clear: a guitar-driven pop-rock band with emotional lyrics and soulful melodies. But as music trends evolved, so did Maroon 5.

The band slowly shifted toward a more polished R&B-leaning sound and started to include rap and hip-hop artists in their songs — an evolution evident in the sonic textures of their later albums. Since their move to increase collaborations with other artists, 13 Maroon 5 songs have reached the Billboard Top 10, five of which were remixes or features involving rap and hip-hop artists. In a time where viral moments and genre fluidity dominate charts, Maroon 5's openness to collaboration has helped them evolve without losing their identity.

“Moves Like Jagger” With Christina Aguilera — a Breakthrough Collaboration

Released in 2011, this song with Christina Aguilera was an instant global hit and one of their most successful and transformative collaborations. "Moves Like Jagger" became Maroon 5's second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in more than 18 countries. It sold over 7 million copies in its first year and was eventually certified diamond in the United States, with over 10 million units sold. The song's commercial success was undeniable and set the template for the band's future collaborations — energetic, genre-fluid, and unapologetically pop.

Going Beyond Pop — Maroon 5's Rap Collaborations

Following the success of “Moves Like Jagger,” Maroon 5 fully embraced the potential of cross-genre collaborations. The 2012 single “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa became their first U.K. No.1 and ranked highly on many chart lists around the globe. The track's radio-friendly pop sound combined with Khalifa's rap verse gave the band a fresh edge and broadened their audience.

That same year, they teamed up with Kendrick Lamar on “Don't Wanna Know,” an emotionally charged, synth-laced track. Their next successful collaboration was in 2018 with “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B. The track spent a record-breaking 33 weeks in the U.S. Top 10 and held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. Its music video, filled with star-studded cameos of powerful women, went viral, and the video got over 2 billion views in under 10 months.

But the band's initial relationship with hip-hop dates further back. In 2005, Adam Levine lent his vocals to Kanye West's “Heard 'Em Say.” Other collaborative moments include remixes of “Animals” with J. Cole and Big Boi and a “Sugar” remix with Nicki Minaj.

The Commercial Impact of Maroon 5's Collaborations

There's no denying the commercial impact of Maroon 5's collaborations. Their dominance is especially visible on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, where they've spent more than a cumulative 100 weeks at No. 1 since their inception.

Albums such as Overexposed from 2012, which leans heavily into collaborations and radio-ready pop, peaked at No. 2 in both the U.S. and U.K., and would go on to sell more than a million copies. Overall, Maroon 5's studio album sales are estimated at 26 million units, with Songs About Jane still leading the pack.

What's Next for Maroon 5 Collaborations?

As of 2025, Maroon 5 shows no signs of slowing down. They recently announced their collaboration with Lisa from BLACKPINK's K-pop fame in their newest single "Priceless."