Charli XCX Thinks Next Album After Grammy-Winning ‘Brat’ Might Not Match Success

After her 2024 album Brat hit No. 3 on Billboard and won three Grammys, Charli XCX says her next project might not hit the same way. The star spoke plainly about her future music plans.

"I don't really feel the pressure to create another record like Brat because when I was making it, even though I really believed in it and totally knew what I wanted to do with it, I had no idea how it would be received," said Charli XCX in an interview with Culted.

Her lime green album art for Brat sparked trends across social media in 2024. Her BRAT 2025 Arena Tour packed venues nationwide, with Brooklyn's Barclays Center selling out four nights in a row.

The tracks "Von Dutch," "360," and "Apple" in the album did exceptionally well. "Von Dutch" earned her the Best Dance Pop Recording award, while BRAT, the album, won Best Recording Package and Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Charli is now stepping into film work and lined up for movie roles. Her upcoming projects include I Want Your Sex, Faces of Death, Sacrifice, 100 Nights of Hero, and an A24 project titled The Moment.

One of her older songs, "Party 4 U," started trending again this year. The 2020 hit blew up on TikTok with over 2.9 million creator posts. It also shot up Spotify's charts, landing in the Global Top 50.

The Grammy-winning artist is also collaborating with Jack Antonoff to write and produce original music for Mother Mary, an A24 film project starring Anne Hathaway.

This summer, Charli will be touring Europe as part of her BRAT 2025 Arena Tour. She'll take the stage at Manchester's Parklife Festival, then move on to Glastonbury in June before her final stop in Helsinki, Finland, on August 10.