Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Matches Record for Longest Time on Billboard Hot 100 at 91 Weeks

Teddy Swim's hit "Lose Control" just made history. The song has now spent 91 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the all-time record for most weeks on the Billboard with "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals from 2021-2022.

Currently at No. 7 on the May 24 chart, the song keeps breaking records. It debuted at No. 99 back in August 2023 and steadily shot up the ranks. By March 2024, it grabbed the No. 1 spot for a week. Now it's spent 62 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, which is something no other track has ever done.

"Teddy Swims is a once-in-a-generation talent who defies genres, making him truly unique in today's music landscape," said Warner executive Mike Chester in a statement to Billboard.

"Lose Control" didn't just dominate the Hot 100. It hit No. 1 on five Airplay charts, including Radio Songs, Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, and Pop Airplay. Before that, it peaked at second place on Adult Alternative Airplay and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Teddy's other songs have also made waves. "The Door" peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 last October, and "Bad Dreams" reached No. 30 this May. His collab with Giveon, "Are You Even Real," topped the Adult R&B Airplay chart in April.

The Georgian singer first hit Billboard's radar in 2021, and now he's up for a Best New Artist Grammy this year. "I love always watching your updates. It's like, 'Here comes Teddy Swims!' I hope you never stop saying that. I'm grateful," he expressed in Billboard News.

Only a few songs have come close to this record. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" lasted 90 weeks. Imagine Dragons kept "Radioactive" on the charts for 87 weeks. AWOLNATION's "Sail" stayed for 79 weeks.