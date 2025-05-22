Jimmy Kimmel Joins The Grandparent Club

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, 57, just joined the grandparent club—and he’s clearly over the moon (with a few jokes, of course).

During the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 20, he announced that his daughter Katie had welcomed her first child with husband Will Logsdon. It’s a baby girl!

“The baby’s very healthy,” Kimmel told the audience. Then, with a classic Kimmel twist, he teased the baby’s name:

“Her name, they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania,” he said. “It’s Melania Thee Stallion…”

The crowd laughed before he revealed the real name: Patti Joan.

Kimmel explained that Patti is “like the melt, but with an ‘I’ not a ‘Y,’” and Joan is named after his mom. Sweet and sentimental, with just the right touch of silly.

Katie gave birth on Monday, May 19—the same day Kimmel was supposed to tape his show. Instead, he skipped the episode to be with his family.

“We were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night,” he explained. “My oldest daughter – you know, people don’t realize, people that know I have two little kids, they don’t know I have two older kids. My oldest daughter, she’s 83-years-old. Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband Will had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead of here.”

Fun fact: this is only the second time Kimmel has skipped a show in 22 years. The first was when he had his appendix removed according to TMZ.

The birth was a big family affair. “We had an army of people at the hospital, it was bigger than Coachella,” he joked.

He also gave a hilarious shoutout to his longtime sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez:

“You were such a great doula,” Kimmel laughed. “You were reassuring, you were calm, your hands were soft, you were perfect. Thank you so much, on behalf of the whole family.”

Kimmel shares Katie and Kevin with ex-wife Gina Maddy. He also has two younger kids—Billy and Jane, with his wife Molly McNearney.

Back on May 13, during a Disney Upfront presentation, Kimmel had already hinted that a baby was on the way:

“My daughter, my oldest daughter, is about to have a baby. I’m holding for applause,” he said in a pre-recorded sketch. “I assume I’m getting applause, applause, applause, thank you. I’m going to be a grandfather.”

He even joked that naming rights for the baby might be up for grabs at the event.

Katie married her husband Will Logsdon in 2021, and Kimmel joked about the wedding too, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“She actually turned 30 two weeks ago, which is strange to have a 30-year-old daughter,” he said. “And she is getting married this weekend, as a matter of fact, which is a big deal.”

When Ellen congratulated him, Kimmel replied: “Yeah, I guess.”

“People keep saying congratulations,” he continued. “I don't know what I'm being congratulated for. Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It's not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know? It's not like we're selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing.”

And as for the groom? Kimmel gave his stamp of approval—Kimmel style.