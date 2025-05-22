Alex Warren Dominates the UK Singles Chart for Nine Weeks With “Ordinary”

Alex Warren's hit song "Ordinary" has held the No. 1 spot on the UK Singles Chart for the ninth week in a row. This makes it the longest-running song by an American male artist in over seven decades.

It just topped Elvis Presley's eight-week record with "It's Now or Never" back in 1960. Only one other American song, "Rose Marie" by Slim Whitman, lasted 11 weeks in 1955.

"In the music industry, that's a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I've never had a song so quickly ‘click' and I just had to put it out as soon as possible," he said.

The song's success goes way past UK borders. It's topped the Billboard Global 200 for three straight weeks, with 69.5 million streams and 12,000 units sold worldwide in just one week. Outside the US, it pulled in 49.1 million streams and sold 5,000 units in international markets.

Before his music break, the 24-year-old was a TikTok creator. He started as part of the Hype House group, then switched to music in 2021. "Ordinary" dropped on February 7 under Atlantic Records, along with his first album, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1).

The song crushed Spotify records, too. As of May 21, it has held the No. 1 position on Spotify's Global chart for eleven straight days, racking up 5.66 million daily plays and over 425 million total streams.