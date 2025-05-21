ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Huey

Get To Know Huey: Puppy Huey is now available for adoption! Retriever mix Huey is 8 months old and about 43 pounds. He likes most dogs and is an active…

Cody

Get To Know Huey:

Puppy Huey is now available for adoption!

Retriever mix Huey is 8 months old and about 43 pounds. He likes most dogs and is an active boy who loves going on walks. Huey was found as a stray but the Good Samaritan who found him, couldn't keep him. Huey is available to a loving home for $35.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: May 23-May 25
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: May 23-May 25Jennifer Eggleston
Aiken Bridgestone Plant To Gain Production, Staff in Company Shift
Local NewsAiken Bridgestone Plant To Gain Production, Staff in Company ShiftRebecca Allen
Aiken County Schools Land $300K Grant for Tech and Teacher Development
Local NewsAiken County Schools Land $300K Grant for Tech and Teacher DevelopmentRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect