Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Huey
Get To Know Huey: Puppy Huey is now available for adoption! Retriever mix Huey is 8 months old and about 43 pounds. He likes most dogs and is an active…
Get To Know Huey:
Puppy Huey is now available for adoption!
Retriever mix Huey is 8 months old and about 43 pounds. He likes most dogs and is an active boy who loves going on walks. Huey was found as a stray but the Good Samaritan who found him, couldn't keep him. Huey is available to a loving home for $35.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
Please Share.