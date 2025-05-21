Grammy Winner Chappell Roan Shows Off New Hair Color on Instagram

Chappell Roan just debuted a new look. The music star posted photos of her fresh strawberry blonde style on her Instagram on May 16, a big change from her usual auburn waves.

She posted two photos of her standing in an elevator while trying to find a scent suggestion. "Will the girl who I just met at the perfume store please comment the perfume you recommended. I wrote it down and just deleted it on accident. The word 'girl' was in the brand name & you said it smelled like lipstick," she wrote in her caption.

In one photo, she is in an elevator wearing a plaid scarf and sunglasses. The second picture shows a close-up of her new hair color, paired with her dark lipstick.

Just three weeks ago at the 2025 Met Gala, the "Pink Pony Club" artist walked the carpet in her classic red curls and a full pink attire, so this switch definitely caught attention.

But Chapell has always been bold with her style. If you follow her, you know this isn't her first dramatic change. At last year's Governors Ball, she showed up with green hair while dressed as Lady Liberty.

The hair update follows her words about boundaries and personal space. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child. I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it," Roan shared on her Instagram back in August 2024.

In the new photos, she kept her makeup soft and simple, with just lined lips, pink cheeks, and neat brows. Her nails were also short and natural, completing the effortless look.