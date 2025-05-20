RISE Festival 2025: World’s Largest Sky Lantern Event Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Star-Studded Lineup

Starting October 3rd, the RISE Festival will mix music with light in the Mojave Desert. The three-day event marks its first full music lineup since 2014.

"The 10th anniversary of RISE Festival is by far our most ambitious, expansive, and exciting edition yet," said David Oehm, CEO of RISE Festival.

Just 40 minutes from Las Vegas, Jean Dry Lake Bed will host 20,000 guests each night. RÜFÜS DU SOL starts the show Friday. Calvin Harris takes over on Saturday. John Mayer closes out Sunday with a special set.

Each night brings two magical moments when thousands of lanterns float into the dark sky. Guests receive kits with everything they need - cushions, cards, pens, and lanterns. Staff light up 6,500 torches to guide the releases.

Ashley Goodhue-White, Rise president and COO, told Billboard: "Rise is not just another music festival. There's so much powerful meaning behind it, and it is a space for everyone. We want people to get out of their cars, stop scrolling on their phones and be immersed."

The site splits into three zones. The Path shows off desert art and places to rest. The Compass holds lantern events with food spots nearby. The Horizon brings the music to life with top acts on stage.

Ben Böhmer, Goose, Elderbrook and five more artists fill out the schedule. Sounds range from beats to strings, mixing new and classic styles into one wild weekend.

After NobleLight Foundation bought the event in 2024, it became a non-profit.