Blake Lively’s Sisters Show Support Amidst Rocky Friendship with Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid

In what seems to be life imitating art, Blake Lively is in the midst of some serious clique-y friendship drama. At least, she’s used to all the Gossip Girl drama. Lively’s longtime friendship with pop icon Taylor Swift has reportedly gone downhill, especially after the “Bad Blood” singer got involved in her messy legal drama with Justin Baldoni. Baldoni’s side officially subpoenaed the songstress, since Lively said in countless interviews that Swift was with her on the experience the “whole time.”

Swift distanced herself from the actress, and another A-list pal, Gigi Hadid, followed suit. Now, Lively is being flanked with support from her sisters after the fallout with her famous friends.

Blake Lively and Sisters Attend a Photo Exhibit

In her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the A Simple Favor actress posted a selfie with sisters, Robyn and Lori Lively, as they attended a photo exhibit at the International Center for Photography in New York City. She added a sticker with the word “Sisters” on it and tagged her sisters’ Instagram accounts.

Lively seems to be leaning on family for support during these times since Swift is allegedly “done” with her.

Friendship Over

A source told Daily Mail that, “There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.” The insider added, “What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interest.”

Swift is the godmother to three of Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children: James, Inez, and Betty.

The source also shared that “Taylor is done, and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends. She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back.”

The source, however, clarified that Hadid did not choose sides. Stepping back from Lively is just a “reflection of the closeness her and Taylor have shared over the years.” It was Swift who introduced the two, who “really haven’t been as close in almost a year.”

“As Taylor has started to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has done the same. The shift wasn’t abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics.”