This Day in Top 40 History: May 19

May 19 is an important day in Top 40 music history associated with many notable chart-topping hits, performances, and cultural events that showcase how fluid the world of Top 40 music can be.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On May 19, Top 40 music artists charted success on the Billboard Hot 100:

Stevie Wonder celebrated a significant milestone in his career when his song "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was Wonder's third No. 1 single on the chart, solidifying him as one of the greats in the music industry. 1990: Madonna reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single "Vogue." The song was inspired by the underground voguing dance scene in New York City. "Vogue" became a number one single in over 30 countries and is one of Madonna's signature songs.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond chart positions, May 19 has been a day of significant cultural developments in the Top 40 music industry:

Reggie Lucas, an American musician, songwriter, and record producer, died at age 65. Lucas is best known for producing most of Madonna's 1983 self-titled debut album and for playing with Billy Paul and Miles Davis' electric band in the early 1970s, contributing significantly to modern pop and jazz music development. 2023: Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Harry Styles became three of the U.K.'s wealthiest individuals under 35, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. In 2023, Sheeran was the seventh richest person under 35, with a fortune of $398 million. Adele was ninth with $219 million, and Styles had a net worth of $199 million.