Taylor Swift Wins Songwriter of the Year Award For Second Consecutive Year at 72nd BMI Pop Awards

Taylor Swift just picked up another win. She was named Songwriter of the Year again at the 72nd 2025 BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills. The ceremony was held on May 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, and this marks her second consecutive BMI recognition.

Taylor's win stems from seven hit tracks that dominated the airwaves last year. These songs include "Don't Blame Me," "Down Bad," "Fortnight," "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart," "Is It Over Now?," "Now That We Don't Talk," and "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

The event was also her first public appearance in months. Just days before, she spent Mother's Day with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's mother at a brunch spot in Philadelphia.

"Big congrats to @taylorswift13, our 2025 #BMIPopAwards Songwriter of the Year — once again! With genre-defining hits like 'Don't Blame Me,' 'Fortnight,' 'Is It Over Now?' and so many more, Taylor continues to shape the sound of a generation," BMI shared on X.

Other artists also won big at the awards. Teddy Swims and his co-writers Julian Bunetta, Mikky Ekko, and Marco Rodriguez won Song of the Year for the catchy "Lose Control." Rising star Benson Boone took the BMI Champion trophy.

Universal Music Publishing Group won Publisher of the Year with 28 smash hits, including Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem tracks.

The 2025 BMI Pop Awards welcomed 61 first-time winners to the BMI family. J. Cole made the list with "All My Life," while Jesse Fink and Peter Finn got noticed for "Stargazing." Country powerhouse Morgan Wallen scored one with "I Had Some Help."