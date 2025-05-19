Gigi Hadid Following in Taylor Swift’s Footstep and Distancing Herself from Blake Lively

Well, well, well… looks like the girlfriends are choosing sides, and the internet has already noticed. Gigi Hadid is reportedly pulling a classic Taylor Swift move: strategically distancing herself from a once-close friend, Blake Lively. The two famously coordinated their outfits during Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Lively donned a red catsuit to honor husband Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character. Hadid, on the other hand, wore a yellow dress, Wolverine’s signature color.

However, it seems there will be no more twinning or matching outfits with these two. Hadid is reportedly siding with Swift, who got implicated in Lively’s ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Gigi Hadid is Closer to Taylor Swift

In a report by People, Swift was allegedly hurt by being dragged into the legal feud. Lively also called the songstress one of her “dragons.” After all this, the famous friends were trying to “put it all behind them.” However, Swift officially being subpoenaed is the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Multiple sources have also cited that Hadid also cooled off her friendship with Lively. A source close to the model said, “Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama.” Another source added, “Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal. But she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.”

Public Message of Support

Aside from the subpoena, rumors also circulated that Lively threatened Swift if she did not support her publicly in her ongoing legal battle, per People. Brian Freedman, Baldoni’s lawyer, claimed to receive a tip from a “source who is highly likely to have reliable information.” The insider alleged that Lively asked Swift to delete text messages sent between the two of them.

It is also suggested that Lively’s attorney contacted Swift’s lawyer and “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively.” There is also an insinuation that if “Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released.”