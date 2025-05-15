Georgia’s Funniest Town Name Revealed

They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.

When it comes to human names, the most popular baby name for 2025 for girls is Olivia and for boys is Noah, according to the Baby Center. Those both seem like old-fashioned names, which is a nice, refreshing change from some of the super modern names that have been popular lately. But, what about city names? A new report out names the funniest town name in every state in the U.S., and it's truly hilarious.

Funniest Town Name in the State

The team at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the funniest town names in each state, and it's totally entertaining, especially looking at this state. "You can send your Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, Indiana, or get a refill in Hot Coffee, Mississippi," they state in the feature, adding that "whether they honor founders, a local landmark or a reputation for rowdy bar-brawling, the funniest town names in all 50 states show a sense of humor and personality."

For Georgia, the pick is Climax, which is located southern part of Georgia. Climax is quite a trek from Augusta, by the way. It's about a five hour drive away, which isn't ideal for visiting, but . "Founded in the 1880s, the tiny town of Climax, Georgia, got its name from its location: It sits at the highest point on the railroad between Savannah and the Chattahoochee River," Metal Floss notes. So, even though Climax is pretty far from Augusta and Atlanta, for that matter, if you're in the area, you may want to check it out.