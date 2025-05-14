Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Beetlejuice
Get To Know Beetlejuice:
Beetlejuice needs a loving home. He is pure sweetness. This 7-year-old, 65-pound mixed breed is loving and likes most dogs.
Beetlejuice arrived at the County Animal Shelter as a stray and seems to have endured years of neglect. Yet, despite his difficult past, he loves everyone he meets. Make an appointment to meet him or just stop in and visit him. During the Empty the Shelters event, his adoption fee is $25.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
